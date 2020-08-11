STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Hyderabad firm to be inspected before it gets 180 tonnes of ammonium nitrate

Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan also took cognisance of the issue and asked concerned officials to assess the situation.

Published: 11th August 2020 08:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th August 2020 08:23 AM   |  A+A-

Officials from customs pollution control board and petroleum and explosives safety organisation inspect the containers with ammonium nitrate at Chennai customs warehouse. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)

By Aihik Sur
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As tension builds up over the transport of ammonium nitrate from Chennai to Hyderabad, the Telangana Industries Department decided to inspect Salvo Explosives and Chemicals — the company that will receive the chemical that caused a massive explosion recently in Beirut, Lebanon — on Tuesday.
The consignment of 180 tonnes of ammonium nitrate, being transported in 10 trucks, will reach Salvo by

August 12, A Shyam Sundar Reddy, the company’s managing director told Express. Salvo had bought 690 tonnes of the compound in February in an auction held by the Chennai Customs. But it was only after concerns were raised regarding the safety of storing it at the Sattva Container Freight Station in Chennai that it was allowed to be transported to Hyderabad.

Allaying fears, Reddy said, “We are an explosives company, which caters to mining companies such as Singareni Collieries. We will use the ammonium nitrate for making explosives and there is no need to worry. As an explosives company, we handle around 1,500 tonnes of ammonium nitrate every month”. The police visited the site on Monday morning and inquired if the company had the necessary permissions for receiving the consignment, he added.

In 2015, this ammonium nitrate was imported by Amman Chemicals as fertiliser from Korea. However, Chennai’s Customs confiscated the it as the importer did not have the necessary licence and stored it at Sattva CFS since then

“Although the company has a good track record, a team will be sent on Tuesday to inspect its storage capacities,” a senior government official told TNIE. This was after Industries Minister KT Rama Rao directed Industries Principal Secretary Jayesh Ranjan to conduct safety audits.

Rama Rao, in a tweet, said, “Directed Industry department secretary @jayesh_ranjan garu (sic) to get a thorough Industrial safety audit done for all factories and manufacturing units in Telangana within a week. Non-compliance of safety norms will be dealt with strictly”.

Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan also took cognisance of the issue and asked concerned officials to assess the situation.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
ammonium nitrate Salvo Explosives and Chemicals
India Matters
BJP Rajya Sabha MP Rakesh Sinha (File | EPS)
Hindi doesn’t pose a threat, English does: Rakesh Sinha
Jharkhand Education Minister Jagarnath Mahto (Photo | EPS)
Jharkhand: 10th pass minister goes back to school for higher education
Dr Devi Shetty. (File Photo)
India needs 1.5 lakh nurses, 50,000 doctors for COVID fight: Dr Devi Shetty
For representational purposes
Sanitation workers, attendants most vulnerable to Covid-19: AIIMS study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sputnik V: Russia registers world's 'first' COVID-19 vaccine
Mohanamma tested positive for the virus last month, and was admitted to the Kurnool GGH on July 13. 
Diet, meditation help 105-year-old woman from Kurnool beat COVID-19
Gallery
On the day rains ravaged many parts of Kerala, another tragedy happened when the Air India Express flight skidded off the runway while landing in bad weather at Kozhikode International Airport. At least 18 persons including the pilots died and over 40 gr
Kozhikode tragedy: Air India Express flight crash lands leaving at least 18 dead, over 40 grievously injured
A massive explosion rocked Beirut on August 4, flattening much of the port, damaging buildings across the capital and sending a giant mushroom cloud into the sky. (Photo | AP)
Lebanon blasts: Terror, devastation hit Beirut as explosion death toll mounts to over 100
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp