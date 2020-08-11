Telangana keen to use blockchain tech in electoral process

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana government on Monday expressed its interest in jumping on the process for introducing blockchain in electoral processes in the country.

IT and Industry Principal Secretary Jayesh Ranjan, who attended a webinar on ‘Exploring Blockchain for Remote Voting’ organised by the Election Commission of India and Tamil Nadu e-governance Agency (TNEGA), said,

“We are willing to join the process along with other States.” He proposed that the usage of blockchain for elections could be started on a small scale for cultural, residential society elections, and then it could be scaled up accordingly. He also stressed on the need for a simple user interface as majority of Indians still lag in digital literacy.