5 hotels turned Care Centres breach fire safety norms in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: After finding several violations of fire safety norms at star hotels that have been converted into Covid Care Centres, the Telangana State Disaster Response and Fire Services Department is gearing up to take legal action against the violators.

“Hotels converted into Covid Care Centres, including Green Park, Marigold, Manasarovar, Times Square, and Manohar Hotel, are among the list which compromised on minor fire safety aspects. We will serve notices and ask them to implement fire safety norms,” said District Fire Officer K Madhusudhana Rao. A dedicated person to operate fire equipment in the event of an emergency is absent in the Covid Care Centres, and the condition of sprinklers, pumps, and iron systems are not up to the mark, said another official.

As the said buildings have valid fire NOCs, officials are likely to issue Form 12, as per Rule 29 (5)(b) of Andhra Pradesh Fire Services Act, asking them to comply with the National Building Code regulations. Further, if found that the orders have not been complied with during the second inspection, the authorities will prosecute the violators in the court of law. “If found guilty, the court can impose a penalty and imprisonment for three months,” said a station fire officer.