COVID-19 cases drop in GHMC, 338 test positive

HYDERABAD: The daily Covid-19 cases reported in GHMC fell to just 338 on Tuesday. This is the lowest the district has seen in the last several weeks, triggering the hope that the spread of the virus has slowed down in the densely populated Greater Hyderabad area.

On the other hand, the caseload in other districts shot up dramatically. Out of the 1,896 cases reported on Tuesday, 1,558 were from districts outside of GHMC. The Director of Public Health Dr G Srinivasa Rao had predicted a tapering off of cases in GHMC by August-end and a similar tapering off across the State by September-end.

This trend has been evident since the last one week with progressively lower caseload in GHMC limits as compared to other districts. A month ago, GHMC reported 700-800 cases every day. These have fallen to 350-500 cases per day.

All 32 districts have seen significant rise in cases, KumramBheem Asifabad saw a spike of 17 cases. Bhadradri Kothagudem has 60 cases, Kamareddy 71, Mulugu 23, Peddapalli 66 and Jogulamba Gadwal has 85 cases.Meanwhile, the reported deaths for the day were eight, and the total death toll is 645.

An analysis by FICCI, FTCCI and ASCI called - Care Telangana which kicked off on Tuesday noted that though the new positive cases, active cases and deaths had a slight dip, the number of recoveries had fallen by 5 per cent with just 1,587 discharges.

Nizamabad GGH holds farewell for patients

Nizamabad: Six Covid-19 patients were discharged from the Government General Hospital (GGH) on Tuesday. They were given a grand farewell by GGH Deputy Superintendent Dr Prathima Raj and hospital staff.Dr Prathima said recovered patients could play a key role in educating people about the Coronavirus

Quarantine centre set up at MG University

Nalgonda: With the increase in the number of Covid-19 cases, the district administration has re-opened a quarantine centre at Mahatma Gandhi University. The centre has 50 beds. DMHO Dr Kondal Rao said four private hospitals had sought permission for Covid-19 treatment, and the proposals were being processed