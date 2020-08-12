STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Provide mid-day meal to all: Telangana Food Commission

The commission has asked the DSE to furnish a compliance report of the SC’s guidelines and a plan of action to ensure proper implementation of the scheme.

Published: 12th August 2020 09:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th August 2020 09:28 AM   |  A+A-

School children share mid day meal.

School children share mid day meal. (EPS | Vinay Madapu)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana State Food Commission is unhappy with the response submitted by the Director of School Education (DSE) on providing mid-day meals to schoolchildren. Director of School Education A Sridevasena, in her reply to the commission, said that most students from government schools were covered under the free rice distribution scheme provided to Food Security Card holders.

Taking a serious view of the non-implementation of the mid-day meals scheme in the State, the Food Commission has jotted down a five-page letter enlisting the Supreme Court and Central government’s directions on providing mid-day meals in the event of the Covid-19 induced crisis. The commission has asked the DSE to furnish a compliance report of the Supreme Court’s guidelines and a plan of action to ensure proper implementation of the scheme.

“When they said that most of the students are covered under the scheme, it means that some students are still being deprived of food. Moreover, the ration was not given to all people below the poverty line as nearly 5 lakh ration card applications are still pending. What about them?” said a Food Commission member.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Telangana mid day meal scheme coronavirus school children
India Matters
Vaccine against the coronavirus disease, developed by Russia's Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology. (Photo | AFP)
Amid arrival of Sputnik V, expert panel asks states not to procure COVID-19 vaccine separately
Joe Biden (left) and Kamala Harris (right) (File Photo | AP)
Kamala Harris: The girl who strolled on Chennai's Elliot's beach may soon be US VP
Representational Image. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Thiruvananthapuram prison on high alert after 59 inmates test positive for COVID-19
Mary, who is a daily wager, hid a Rs 100 note in a food packet collected by Kudumbasree for the flood- and COVID-hit distressed people of Chellanam. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala daily wager's Rs 100-note in food packet for flood-hit Chellanam wins plaudits

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Businessman Shrinivas Gupta, two daughter with Madhavi’s statue.
Late wife of Karnataka man comes to life as statue for house-warming ceremony
Search operations in progress at the Pettimudi landslide site near Rajamala on Monday | Express
Kerala landslide: Rescue workers retrieve three more bodies, toll climbs to 55
Gallery
On the day rains ravaged many parts of Kerala, another tragedy happened when the Air India Express flight skidded off the runway while landing in bad weather at Kozhikode International Airport. At least 18 persons including the pilots died and over 40 gr
Kozhikode tragedy: Air India Express flight crash lands leaving at least 18 dead, over 40 grievously injured
A massive explosion rocked Beirut on August 4, flattening much of the port, damaging buildings across the capital and sending a giant mushroom cloud into the sky. (Photo | AP)
Lebanon blasts: Terror, devastation hit Beirut as explosion death toll mounts to over 100
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp