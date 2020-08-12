RLIS will affect farmers, projects: Telangana government to NGT

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: While the Telangana government contended that Andhra Pradesh’s Rayalaseema Lift Irrigation Scheme (RLIS), proposed to divert substantial Krishna waters outside the basin, will adversely affect farmers within the river basin in TS, the Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) informed such a diversion is legal. Both, the TS government and KRMB, filed their replies before the Southern Zone Bench of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) in the RLIS case on Tuesday.

TS requested the NGT to treat RLIS as a new project, which will adversely affect the projects dependent on the Srisailam reservoir. The TS government stated that RLIS was not an extension required to meet drinking water requirements of Chennai, as claimed by AP.

“It is stated that the RLIS is a new addition to the existing Pothireddypadu and Muchumarri LIS, which are intended to serve several lakhs of acres in Pennar and other basins namely, SRBC (1,90,000 acres), TGP (2,75,000 acres) and GNSS (3,25,000 acres),” TS stated in the affidavit. It also stated that the RLIS required clearances from the Ministry of Environment and Forest (MoEF)

TS contended that RLIS, which envisaged to draw water from the 797-ft level of the Srisailam reservoir with a discharge capacity of 34,722 cusecs, will empty the Srisailam Reservoir. It will adversely affect the livelihood of the inhabitants, flora and fauna of the river ecosystem as well as interests of downstream projects, TS added.KRMB, however, said that diversion of water of the inter-state river Krishna outside the river basin is legal.

Diversion of water outside Krishna basin legal: KRMB

KRMB, disputing with the petitioner, said in its affidavit, quoting Bachawat Tribunal Award, “The applicant stated that AP’s project will adversely impact the water availability for TS’ projects. Diversion of water of the inter-state river Krishna outside the river basin is legal.”