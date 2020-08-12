Taking over 50 per cent private beds feasible under Aarogyasri: Experts

Donita Jose By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The State government plans to take over 50 per cent of the beds in all private hospitals if they continue to overcharge the Covid patients, however, the question is whether such a model would work and provide the much needed relief to the patients. While a similar model has been implemented or is in the process of implementation in States such as Kerala, Andhra Pradesh and Maharashtra, they have done so by linking Coronavirus treatment with the State Health Insurance Scheme for the poor.

“The Telangana Health Department has successfully implemented private-public partnership (PPP) models in health and they are not new to it. Covid treatment could be included in the Aarogyasri scheme and hospitals could be empanelled for treatment as per packages decided by the government. This will make super speciality treatment accessible to the poor,” said Dr Subodh Kandamuthan, Director of Centre for Health Care Management, Administrative Staff College of India. A study conducted by ASCI and FICCI has also recommended a similar approach, according to which cases are likely to rise by September end. In Telangana, on any given day over 25-30 per cent of the Covid patients need hospitalisation.

According to experts, such a model could either be completely free or charged a fixed price. In Maharashtra, the prices of ICU, oxygen beds, and diagnostic tests, were fixed and only could be charged for the 50 per cent of beds reserved, a subsidy was also given on other services.

Private players are also open to the idea of having such a model as it would relieve them from constant vigilance by the government and they can also have sustainable revenue model. However, they want to decide whether to give beds to the government, and, if they do, how many beds to give. “The price caps set by the government are not financially viable. Non-Covid services of OPD, in-patient, and surgeries, have seen a dramatic fall as people don’t want to visit hospitals because of Covid fear. Meanwhile, we are shelling out larger salary bills as nurses and doctors have to be incentivised for Covid care,” said a senior doctor from a leading multi-speciality chain of hospitals.