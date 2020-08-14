COVID-19 positive patient who fled from RIMS dies

By Express News Service

ADILABAD: A 26-year-old tribal man who had tested positive for COVID-19 and had run away from RIMS hospital complaining lack of proper treatment, died while in-home quarantine at Sungapoor on Wednesday night.

The man was admitted at RIMS hospital over a month ago months ago after suffering kidney failure and was undergoing dialysis for treatment. He has shifted around to multiple wards in the hospital, including the Covid-19 isolation ward, after which he developed a cough and eventually tested positive for Covid-19.Fear of Covid-19 led to the man fleeing the hospital on the morning of August 12.