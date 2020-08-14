Independence Day 2020: Fourteen Telangana police officers awarded medals

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Fourteen personnel from the Telangana State Police department have won medals announced by the Centre on the occasion of Independence Day. This include two Police Medals for Gallantry (PMG), two President’s Police Medals for distinguished services and six Police Medals for meritorious service.

The awardees include ACP Bhongir N Bhujanga Rao, who was the investigation officer in the sensational kidnap, rape and murder of three minor girls at Hajipur. The case which came into light in 2018, ended in the conviction of the accused Marri Srinivas Reddy, an elevator mechanic. He was awarded a death sentence in February 2020.

Sub-Inspector Mogulla Venkateswar Goud and head constable Mohammed Meharajuddin won the Police Medal for Gallantry, followed by IG P. Pramod Kumar and Cyberabad Sub-Inspector (Civil) Thota Subramanyam who were awarded the President’s Police Medal for their distinguished services.

Pramod Kumar is currently holding charge as IG in CID, Telangana. In addition, he is holding charge as Incharge Commissioner Warangal, apart from DIG Hyderabad range.

Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) Deputy Director M. Ravinder Reddy, ACP Ch Y Srinivas Kumar, Cyberabad Cybercrimes, and seven others were also conferred with the Police Medal for their meritorious services.