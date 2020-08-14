STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Minor girl raped in child care home for several months dies in Hyderabad

The girl was raped for months at Maruthi Home, an NGO for child care at Ameenpur, and later assaulted by her uncle.

Published: 14th August 2020 08:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th August 2020 08:04 AM   |  A+A-

rape

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A day after a 14-year-old girl, who was raped for several months at a child care home, died at Niloufer Hospital, the Sangareddy district police registered a case of murder and one under the SC and ST Atrocities (Prevention) Act on Thursday.

A high-power committee, constituted by the Women and Child Welfare Department, also met earlier in the day and inquired into the case. The girl was raped for months at Maruthi Home, an NGO for child care at Ameenpur, and later assaulted by her uncle.

ALSO READ | Hyderabad minor raped for several months in shelter home dies

Patancheru DSP R Rajeshwar Rao told TNIE that they had prima facie evidence against the accused to the effect that she was molested and beaten. “The cause of death will be known once we receive the post-mortem report. Based on this and forensic analysis, the investigation will proceed,” he said.

While multiple-organ failure was found to have caused her death, a post-mortem examination would ascertain if the organ failure was due to the repeated sexual assault at the home in Ameenpur or the injuries from the assault by her relatives during her stay with them.

Inquiries revealed that Maruthi Home was registered with the government about a decade ago and started functioning in 2015. Initially, it operated out of a rented building at Miyapur, and recently shifted to Ameenpur.

Venugopal Reddy, who is accused of raping the girl at the home, works for a pharma company. He was one of the main donors to the home and a frequent visitor. Home organiser Vijaya and her brother Jayadeep used to send the girl into a room where Venugopal would stay every time he visited. He used to allegedly rape her after giving her a drink laced with a soporific drug. The police had arrested Venugopal, Vijaya and Jaideep earlier. Vijaya had worked in a couple of child care homes in Hyderabad before floating her own organisation. She used the contacts and sources from her previous workplaces to raise donors for her home and generate funds.

At Niloufer, the 14-year-old victim explained how she was repeatedly raped by Venugopal and the abuse she underwent at her relatives’ place in the city. Her pregnancy and Covid-19 tests returned negative.
The home at Ameenpur has been sealed and all children were shifted to other homes.

Meanwhile, the high-power committee went over various aspects of the assault. “We have chalked out an action plan and gathered details of the investigation conducted so far. We are also getting information about the girl’s family. After inquiring into all the details, a report will be submitted to the government by August 20,” B Aparna, a member of the State Commission for Protection of Child Rights, said.

Initially, a Zero FIR was registered under charges of rape, wrongful confinement and causing hurt with poison at the Bowenpally police station in Hyderabad. It was later transferred to Ameenpur in Sangareddy district.

Later, based on a complaint from the child protection unit, a case was registered against the girl’s cousin’s husband and other relatives on charges of assault and abuse. She was shifted to a girl’s home at Nimboli Adda in Kacheguda where she fell sick and was admitted to Niloufer Hospital.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Hyderabad minor rape case Hyderabad rape victim death orphanage rape case
India Matters
For representational purposes
Trump administration allows certain exemptions in H-1B, L-1 travel ban
File picture of a Kochi Corporation worker spraying disinfectant inside a school in the city Express
Daily Covid cases cross 1,500-mark, Kerala expects September peak
Ayodhya Ram Temple site. (File Photo | AFP)
After Ram Mandir, now Hindus back construction of Ayodhya mosque
Reliance Industries Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani (File Photo | PTI)
Reliance likely to acquire TikTok in India for $5 billion

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Double whammy for Kerala farmers: Rain and lockdown affects vegetable cultivation
Senator Kamala Harris (Photo | AP)
Who is USA VP candidate Kamala Harris?
Gallery
Erstwhile Soviet Russia left behind an enormous footprint in the field of astronomy and space travel. Laika, Sputnik and Yuri Gagarin are among the country's several achievements in the field. With President Putin claiming to have developed the world's fi
Russia did it first: Sans space and vaccine, best inventions by Russians to know about
On the day rains ravaged many parts of Kerala, another tragedy happened when the Air India Express flight skidded off the runway while landing in bad weather at Kozhikode International Airport. At least 18 persons including the pilots died and over 40 gr
Kozhikode tragedy: Air India Express flight crash lands leaving at least 18 dead, over 40 grievously injured
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp