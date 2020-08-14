STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Over 20 crore Haritha Haram saplings planted, good rainfall assists in better implementation

Good rainfall this year has resulted in better implementation of the sixth phase of Haritha Haram.

Published: 14th August 2020 08:20 AM

Rainwater enters low-lying areas in Kothagudem town on Thursday

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Good rainfall this year has resulted in better implementation of the sixth phase of Haritha Haram. By Thursday, the State government had planted 20.01 crore or 70 percent of its targeted 29.98 crore saplings.

Districts of Kamareddy, Medchal, Warangal (Rural), and Kothagudem have achieved their 100 percent target and have even exceeded plantation drives. But drives in Nalgonda, Warangal Urban, HMDA, and GHMC areas remain sluggish, as all these districts have not yet achieved 50 percent of their stipulated target.

Principle Chief Conservators of Forests (PCCF) R Shobha, on Thursday, instructed all district forest officials to finish the sixth phase of Haritha Haram by the end of August. District officials told the PCCF that the stipulated target was not achieved as plantation workers had declined to work due to heavy rains and COVID-19.

