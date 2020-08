By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana recorded 1,931 cases of Covid-19 on Thursday, taking the Statewide tally to 86,745. With this, the number of active cases stands at 22,736, with about 7,000 individuals hospitalized. As many as 11 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours.

While GHMC continued its downward progression with only 298 new cases, all the other districts showed a spike in numbers.The total number of deaths now stand at 665. The case fatality rate is 0.76%.