TPCC leader Hanumantha Rao spits fire on working president Revanth Reddy over ‘RSS’ background

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TPCC working president and Malkajgiri MP A Revanth Reddy doesn’t seem to be winning many friends in his party. After Sangareddy MLA Jagga Reddy, senior leader V Hanumantha Rao attacked Revanth on Thursday.

“Revanth has an RSS background and is derailing the system of the Congress. What right does he have to criticise AICC president Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi,” spat an angry Hanumantha Rao during a press meet on Thursday. He alleged that Revanth’s followers had been posting messages against Sonia saying she was old now, Rahul was not an active leader and therefore key decisions should be taken by Priyanka Gandhi.

Stating that Congress cadre were annoyed with Revanth’s attitude, Hanumantha Rao accused Revanth of plotting to lower the morale of party leaders. The senior leader sought stringent action against Revanth.