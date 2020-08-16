Flood threat in various districts of Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As incessant rains continued in different parts of Telangana, the water levels in various reservoirs of the state received huge inflows of water and are filled close to the brim. Administration in respective districts are on high alert, to ward off any hazard due to flooding.

The district administration in Karimnagar and Rajanna-Sircilla districts opened up control rooms as the Mid Manair dam received heavy inflows of water from the catchment area. Inflow into the project from Kaleshwaram project water has been stopped, as water level in the Mid Manair dam reached 20.4 TMC against its gross capacity of 25.87TMC.

Meanwhile, the water level in Lower Manair Dam has reached 14 TMC, against its gross capacity of 24 TMC. The check dam of LMD is overflowing and water is gushing over the spillways.

The Godavari river is also swelling up as water levels continue to inch closer to rhe danger mark in the river. The water level in Godavari reached 50 feet by 9 am on Sunday and government officials said that the flooding water will reach danger level of 53 feet by afternoon.

Officials have alerted people living on the banks of Godavari river and have started shifting those living in vulnerable areas to flood shelters.

As the water levels rose in Godavari river, the Nithya annadana satram on banks of the river has submerged and so did the bathing ghats. Due to the flooding in Godavari, roads from Bhadrachalam to other places have been cut off.

Small and medium irrigation projects like Taliperu, Kinnerasani and Pedavagu are already overflowing and water from here is also flowing into Godavari river. Cotton, green gram and paddy fields over many acres have submerged in Dummagudem, Bhadrachalam, Cherla and Manugur divisions.

Irrigation department officials are using motors at flood bank sluices, to try and lift back water from submerged areas of Bhadrachalam into Godavari.

The water level in the Musi reservoir in Nalgonda is also soon reaching the full capacity. Irrigation department officials are looking to open the reservoir gates and are issuing warnings to people in the downstream villages.

The increase of water levels in Godavari river is worrying the district administration of Mulugu as well. With the release of water from reservoirs in Maharashtra due to flooding and flood waters reaching the downstream in Telangana, district administration has issued flood hazard warning. Red alert has been declared in Eturunagaram, Mangapeta and Kannaigudem.

Various parts of the Mulugu district received very heavy rainfall between 100-200mm rainfall. Venkatapuram in the district received as much as 224.5mm rainfall and Mangapet received 213mm rainfall, just within a span of 24 hours till Sunday 8.30am, highest in the state in this duration.

In this span of 24 hours, most districts in the state received 200-1,000 times more rainfall as compared to normal.

The India Meteorological Department has issued warning that heavy to very heavy rains are very likely to occur today at isolated places over Telangana, mainly in the districts of Bhupalapally, Mulugu, Warangal, Karimnagar, Peddapalli, Mancherial, Adilabad, Nirmal, Kumarambheem and Jagital districts.

Also, thunderstorms accompanied with lightning are very likely to occur at isolated places across Telangana.

The IMD has warned of flooding/water logging in many parts of low lying area in districts in the state. It has also warned of massive falling of trees and electric poles over roads which might affect transportation in some areas of the districts.