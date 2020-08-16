STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Ops go in vain: Man drowns after lorry gets washed away in Siddipet

In a tragic incident, the efforts to rescue the driver of a lorry that got washed away in the floodwater went in vain, resulting in the death of the man.

Published: 16th August 2020 09:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th August 2020 09:42 AM   |  A+A-

From Saturday midnight till the morning, several districts of the State, including Siddipet, have registered over 20 cms of rainfall.

By Express News Service

SIDDIPET: In a tragic incident, the efforts to rescue the driver of a lorry that got washed away in the floodwater went in vain, resulting in the death of the man. The deceased person has been identified as Mudigonda Shanker, 35, a resident of Kashireddy village in Adilabad district. The incident happened at Baswapur village in Koheda mandal on Saturday.

According to sources, the lorry was moving towards Siddipet from Husnabad. When the vehicle reached Baswapur bridge, which was by then inundated, at around 4am, the driver attempted to wade through the floodwater to reach the other side. However, as the stream was in spate, the lorry got washed away. 

ALSO READ | Monsoon batters Telangana, alert sounded

Though the cleaner of the vehicle, Dharmaiah, escaped unhurt, Shanker couldn’t. Meanwhile, Shanker tried to save himself by jumping out of the sinking truck and latching onto a tree. A few local residents who learnt about the incident from Dharmaiah reached the spot and immediately contacted the local officials, who in turn informer Finance Minister T Harish Rao.

The Minister immediately directed the District Collector and Police Commissioner to carry out a rescue operation to save Shanker, as per which Commissioner of Police (CP) Joel Davis, along with his team, reached the spot. Meanwhile, special rescue teams were called from Hyderabad and Warangal. At the same time, the locals also took it upon themselves to save the lorry driver and took initiatives using a rope. 

A lorry gets washed away in floodwater at
Baswapur village in Siddipet district

Meanwhile, considering the strong currents, the officials concerned called for a chopper to rescue the marooned man. However, it could not arrive due to unfavourable weather conditions. The driver disappeared in the floodwater by around 10am. When Express interacted with a few officials and locals, they all admitted that Shanker could have been saved if the chopper had come on time.

Though the officials called for the chopper at around 8am, the operators couldn’t start immediately due to bad weather. According to sources, the chopper arrived only after he disappeared.  Speaking to Express, Husnabad ACP P Mahender Reddy said: “Both the police and locals tried a lot to save the man — us, including the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams, from one side of the stream and the locals from the other. The weather conditions were against us.

He disappeared after some time.” Meanwhile, though the special rescue teams and NDRF teams started searches to recover Shanker’s body, it has not been found yet. The chopper has also been deployed to search for his body as the Baswapur waters flow towards Shanigam project. Shanker’s family was informed about the incident and they also reached the spot later.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Siddipet Sangareddy Telangana rains monsoon Telangana floods
India Matters
For representational purposes
Trump administration allows certain exemptions in H-1B, L-1 travel ban
File picture of a Kochi Corporation worker spraying disinfectant inside a school in the city Express
Daily Covid cases cross 1,500-mark, Kerala expects September peak
Ayodhya Ram Temple site. (File Photo | AFP)
After Ram Mandir, now Hindus back construction of Ayodhya mosque
Reliance Industries Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani (File Photo | PTI)
Reliance likely to acquire TikTok in India for $5 billion

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (File photo| PTI)
Will not open schools in Delhi unless COVID-19 situation improves: CM Arvind Kejriwal
US Democrats Vice President nominee Kamala Harris (Photo | AP)
Kamala Harris recounts childhood Madras visits, good idli, long walks with grandfather
Gallery
This is how top Indian cricketers reacted to former captain MS Dhoni's decision to retire from international cricket. (Photos | AP, AFP)
'No words will ever be enough': Virat Kohli to Rishabh Pant, Indian cricketers hail retiring MS Dhoni on Twitter
Lionel Messi was supposed to win it alone, the Argentinian charged with somehow masking the failings of an entire club against the most formidable team in Europe. It was a desperate hope, swiftly dashed by a ruthless Bayern Munich side, whose demolition exposed Barcelona's ageing team for what Messi has been saying all along: they are simply not good enough. (Photo | AP)
End of an era! What awaits Lionel Messi's Barcelona as Lisbon humiliation makes downfall complete
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp