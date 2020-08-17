STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
A doctor who’s true to his profession

On Independence Day, he donated plasma to a fellow doctor’s mother at a private hospital, despite his post-recovery complications.

plasma bank

For representational purposes (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By Oishani Mojumder
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Amidst heartbreaking stories of Covid-19 patients being unable to get plasma, Dr Mohammad Jahangir, who beat the disease, donated plasma even though he was diagnosed with myalgia and weakness during recovery. The 29-year-old, a general surgeon at the Osmania General Hospital, had a tough fight against Covid. Dr Jahangir spent days at NIMS’ level-4 Respiratory Intensive Care Unit (RICU), after which he developed myalgia.

“I showed symptoms around July 2 and tested positive on July 6. But I refused to get admitted to a hospital as I had my final practical exams on July 8. So, I opted for online examination, but by then I was in a bad shape. I was admitted to NIMS where I had to be put in the RICU. Over 45 per cent of my lungs got damaged and my oxygen saturation levels were below 89-90,” he said.

But, the doctor chose to perform his Hippocratic oath duties in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) as well. In an emergency situation, Dr Jahangir administered emergency oxygen to a fellow patient when the latter collapsed during a bout of coughing. It took the doctor over 37 days to beat Covid-19.

