Godavari crosses third-warning level at Bhadrachalam

Meanwhile, several roads, including the National Highway-163, have been cut off disrupting normal life.

The water level in the Godavari is likely to cross the 57-feet mark on Sunday. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM/MULUGU: With the Godavari river crossing the 53-feet flood level mark at Bhadrachalam on Sunday afternoon, the district officials have sounded the third warning in the temple town, after a gap of six years.

According to Central Water Commission (CWC) officials, the water level was likely to cross 57-feet mark by late on Sunday night. Taking cognisance of the situation, the officials concerned have already shifted about 30 families of Kotha Colony to a relief and rehabilitation camp set up at Nannapaneni High School.
The Godavari water rose to an alarming level at Ramannagudem village of Eturunagaram mandal in Mulugu district on Sunday. According to sources, Kothuru, Chinthagudem, Eturunagaram, Ramannagudem, Kodai, Odagudem, Pedamuru, Oorttam and Wazedu areas were the worst-affected.

Meanwhile, several roads, including the National Highway-163, have been cut off disrupting normal life.
In the meantime, Collector S Krishna Aditya and SP Sangramsingh G Patil are monitoring the rescue operations in Agency areas. The tribals are being shifted to safer places as water levels are likely to rise further. Speaking to Express, the Collector said that the Godavari river has crossed the second-warning level, as per which around 3,000 people from Agency hamlets have been shifted to other areas.

