STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Telangana rains: Rescue teams vacate low-lying areas in Warangal

Around 2,600 people shifted to 13 relief camps in the city; NDRF teams deployed

Published: 17th August 2020 08:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th August 2020 08:35 AM   |  A+A-

A portion of 100 Feet Road in Warangal gets washed away

By Express News Service

WARANGAL: Hundreds of people living in low-lying areas in Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC) limits were shifted to government rehabilitation centres on Sunday following a flood-like situation in the city.

Several houses inundated in floodwater following torrential rains in the city. Meanwhile, a National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team, comprising 20 personnel, has been deployed for carrying out relief and rescue operations in the flood-affected localities.

According to Warangal (Urban) Collector Rajeev Gandhi Hanumanthu, around 2,600 people have been shifted to as many as 13 rehabilitation centres set up in the city limits.

Panchayat Raj Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao, Chief Whip D Vinay Bhaskar, Collector Rajeev Gandhi Hanumanthu, GWMC Commissioner Pamela Satpathy, Commissioner of Police (CP) P Pramod Kumar inspected flood-affected colonies on Sunday.

Speaking to the media, they said that the officials concerned are working round-the-clock to ensure the safety of denizens.Meanwhile, the Collector said that the situation was much better when compared to that on Saturday.

Three Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) Disaster Response Force (DRF) teams, comprising a total of 40 personnel, have also been roped in to take up required rescue and relief operations.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Warangal Telangana rains Telangana floods NDRF Godavari
India Matters
For representational purposes
Trump administration allows certain exemptions in H-1B, L-1 travel ban
File picture of a Kochi Corporation worker spraying disinfectant inside a school in the city Express
Daily Covid cases cross 1,500-mark, Kerala expects September peak
Ayodhya Ram Temple site. (File Photo | AFP)
After Ram Mandir, now Hindus back construction of Ayodhya mosque
Reliance Industries Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani (File Photo | PTI)
Reliance likely to acquire TikTok in India for $5 billion

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (File photo| PTI)
Will not open schools in Delhi unless COVID-19 situation improves: CM Arvind Kejriwal
US Democrats Vice President nominee Kamala Harris (Photo | AP)
Kamala Harris recounts childhood Madras visits, good idli, long walks with grandfather
Gallery
This is how top Indian cricketers reacted to former captain MS Dhoni's decision to retire from international cricket. (Photos | AP, AFP)
'No words will ever be enough': Virat Kohli to Rishabh Pant, Indian cricketers hail retiring MS Dhoni on Twitter
Lionel Messi was supposed to win it alone, the Argentinian charged with somehow masking the failings of an entire club against the most formidable team in Europe. It was a desperate hope, swiftly dashed by a ruthless Bayern Munich side, whose demolition exposed Barcelona's ageing team for what Messi has been saying all along: they are simply not good enough. (Photo | AP)
End of an era! What awaits Lionel Messi's Barcelona as Lisbon humiliation makes downfall complete
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp