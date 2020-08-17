Telangana rains: Rescue teams vacate low-lying areas in Warangal

By Express News Service

WARANGAL: Hundreds of people living in low-lying areas in Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC) limits were shifted to government rehabilitation centres on Sunday following a flood-like situation in the city.

Several houses inundated in floodwater following torrential rains in the city. Meanwhile, a National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team, comprising 20 personnel, has been deployed for carrying out relief and rescue operations in the flood-affected localities.

According to Warangal (Urban) Collector Rajeev Gandhi Hanumanthu, around 2,600 people have been shifted to as many as 13 rehabilitation centres set up in the city limits.

Panchayat Raj Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao, Chief Whip D Vinay Bhaskar, Collector Rajeev Gandhi Hanumanthu, GWMC Commissioner Pamela Satpathy, Commissioner of Police (CP) P Pramod Kumar inspected flood-affected colonies on Sunday.

Speaking to the media, they said that the officials concerned are working round-the-clock to ensure the safety of denizens.Meanwhile, the Collector said that the situation was much better when compared to that on Saturday.

Three Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) Disaster Response Force (DRF) teams, comprising a total of 40 personnel, have also been roped in to take up required rescue and relief operations.