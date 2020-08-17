Raja Singh denies fanning hatred on Facebook

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: BJP Goshamahal MLA T Raja Singh on Sunday denied allegations that Facebook had ignored hate speech rules for BJP leaders and clarified that his Facebook account was hacked in 2018. This is following a report in Wall Street Journal which alleged that Facebook had ignored several anti-minority posts put up by BJP MLA Raja Singh and Karnataka MP Ananth Kumar Hegde.

Raja Singh said he had lodged a complaint with the police commissioner of Cyberabad and an investigation is on.He alleged that he is the target of a “hate campaign” spearheaded by the Owaisi brothers.

“Somebody is deliberately trying to project me as a dangerous person all over the world. A huge conspiracy has been hatched against me. Many pages and IDs are being run on my name on social media platforms without my consent,” the BJP MLA said.He alleged that though Asaduddin and Akbaruddin Owaisi had been creating communal discord through their hate speeches on social media, their accounts had not been taken down.