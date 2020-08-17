STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Telangana private hospital charges Rs 1.25 lakh for PPE kits

According to officials, the Hyderabad District Medical Health officer was apprised about the matter.

PPE Kit

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A video has gone viral on social media platforms where a patient from Srikara Hospital has alleged that the hospital charged him a whopping Rs  1.25 lakh just for PPE kits in four days. This incident has happened despite the fact that the State government has cancelled permit to treat Covid-19 patients for Deccan and Virinchi hospitals after they were found overcharging patients and several other hospitals were asked to explain their inflated bills.

Srikara Hospital allegedly charged the patient over Rs  1 lakh a day for Covid-19 treatment. In the said video, a patient’s attendant was complaining at the employees of the hospital about how the hospital administration abused him and his family due to billing related issues.

According to officials, the Hyderabad District Medical Health officer was apprised about the matter. The State has fixed the charges for routine ward and isolation at Rs  4,000 per day. The charges for ‘ICU isolation beds without ventilator’ and ‘ICU isolation beds with ventilator’ are pegged at Rs  7,500 per day and Rs  9,000 per day, respectively.

Over the last several weeks, complaints against private hospitals have been on the rise. Relatives of parties have been flagging issues on social media prompting the government to announce a WhatsApp number (91541-70960) for complaints against private hospitals and laboratories.

