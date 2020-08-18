STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
HC questions Telangana govt on Khajaguda lake issue

The bench directed the Advocate General to furnish all details on the issue and posted the matter to September 8 for further hearing.

Massive landfills around Khajaguda lake, in Hyderabad | Express

By Express News Service

Questioning the Collector’s failure to protect lakes in Rangareddy district, a division bench of the Telangana High Court on Monday directed the State government to furnish policies/guidelines formulated for protecting lakes in the State. The bench also directed the government to consider including one Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) as a member in the Lake protection committee for better supervision, if such committee has been constituted for the purpose.

During the course of hearing of the PIL which is taken up based on a letter addressed to the High Court by Lubna Sarwath, State general secretary to Socialist Party of India, alleging encroachment of various lakes in GHMC area particularly of Khajaguda talab at Serilingampally in Rangareddy district, the bench told the Advocate General BS Prasad to talk to the Rangareddy Collector on rampant illegal encroachments of various lakes. Roads and Buildings officials have commenced the work of laying a concrete road within the FTL of Khajaguda lake. The bench directed the Advocate General to furnish all details on the issue and posted the matter to September 8 for further hearing.

