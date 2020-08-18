STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Maskless Seenanna gets a bunch as gift

Along with the items, Musham also sent a poster with the text ‘Seenannaku prematho’ (with love to Seenanna) printed on it, and sent the parcel through speed post from Huzurabad post office.

Published: 18th August 2020 09:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th August 2020 09:24 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR:  A youth from Huzurabad, having noticed how a Minister was not wearing masks or following social distancing norms, found a unique way to highlight the fact — by sending the Minister masks and sanitisers. The youth Musham Srinivas, along with his followers from Huzurabad, sent the items to Animal Husbandry and Fisheries Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav’s house in Hyderabad here on Monday. 

Along with the items, Musham also sent a poster with the text ‘Seenannaku prematho’ (with love to Seenanna) printed on it, and sent the parcel through speed post from Huzurabad post office. Speaking to the media, he said since the past five months, he had observed that the minister was not wearing masks, and participating in public and official programmes among many people without following Covid rules and precautionary measures. 

Srinivas said being a people’s representative, Talasani should tell people to follow precautionary measures, but was himself flouting them. “If members of the public don’t wear masks, he should tell them to wear one. Almost all other ministers and public representatives wear masks, then I don’t understand why Srinivas Yadav does not wear one,” Musham said.

Musham appealed to people that if any public representative appeared without wearing a mask in their respective areas, they should ask the representative to wear one and send sanitisers and masks to their houses through registered post. Srinivas claims to be a Telangana  udyamakarudu (a Telangana activist), and said what he did was a small initiative to create awareness. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
40 per cent of all ministers educated only up to school
The water level in the Godavari is likely to cross the 57-feet mark on Sunday. (Photo | EPS)
Godavari crosses third-warning level at Bhadrachalam
Mukesh Ambani, chairman and managing director of Reliance Industries. (Photo | PTI)
Reliance Industries in talks to acquire Urban Ladder, Milkbasket: Report
Shaheen Bagh social activist Shahzad Ali is BJP's new inductee. Some though have questioned the legitimacy of Ali’s role in the movement. (Photo | ANI)
People of minority community from Shaheen Bagh join BJP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Venkatesh showing the pathetic state of the bridge at his native Hirerayanakunte in Raichur. (Photo| EPS)
Karnataka Rains: Ambulance boy says Raichur bridge still awaits repair
Heavy rainfall led to flooding of homes in Belagavi district’s Annapoorneshwari Nagar | Ashishkrishna HP
Karnataka Rains: Homes in Belagavi inundated, life comes to a standstill
Gallery
This is how heavy rainfall and floods have caused havoc in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana while Godavari river's water levels continue to rise at an alarming rate. (Express photos by S Senbagapandiyan and by special arrangement)
Here is how torrential rains, floods have caused havoc in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana
This is how top Indian cricketers reacted to former captain MS Dhoni's decision to retire from international cricket. (Photos | AP, AFP)
'No words will ever be enough': Virat Kohli to Rishabh Pant, Indian cricketers hail retiring MS Dhoni on Twitter
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp