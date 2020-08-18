Maskless Seenanna gets a bunch as gift

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: A youth from Huzurabad, having noticed how a Minister was not wearing masks or following social distancing norms, found a unique way to highlight the fact — by sending the Minister masks and sanitisers. The youth Musham Srinivas, along with his followers from Huzurabad, sent the items to Animal Husbandry and Fisheries Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav’s house in Hyderabad here on Monday.

Along with the items, Musham also sent a poster with the text ‘Seenannaku prematho’ (with love to Seenanna) printed on it, and sent the parcel through speed post from Huzurabad post office. Speaking to the media, he said since the past five months, he had observed that the minister was not wearing masks, and participating in public and official programmes among many people without following Covid rules and precautionary measures.

Srinivas said being a people’s representative, Talasani should tell people to follow precautionary measures, but was himself flouting them. “If members of the public don’t wear masks, he should tell them to wear one. Almost all other ministers and public representatives wear masks, then I don’t understand why Srinivas Yadav does not wear one,” Musham said.

Musham appealed to people that if any public representative appeared without wearing a mask in their respective areas, they should ask the representative to wear one and send sanitisers and masks to their houses through registered post. Srinivas claims to be a Telangana udyamakarudu (a Telangana activist), and said what he did was a small initiative to create awareness.