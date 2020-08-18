STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Telangana floods: Rescue ops in full swing in Warangal

NDRF teams deployed in city; more than 3,500 people shifted to 13 relief centres in Warangal, Hanamkonda and Kazipet 

Published: 18th August 2020 08:43 AM

DRF teams rescuing citizens in inundated localities of Warangal

By Express News Service

WARANGAL/ MULUGU: More than 3,500 people were shifted to 13 relief centres in the tri-cities of Warangal, Hanamkonda and Kazipet on Monday as low-lying areas were submerged by floodwaters. Three teams of the Disaster Response Force of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) have taken up the required rescue and relief operations under the Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC) limits.

Several business establishments along Hunter Road, Hanamkonda Bus Stand, 100 feet road, NTR Nagar, Gopalpur Nagar, Samaiah Nagar, Amaravathi Nagar, SBI Colony, Deendayal Nagar, Fort Warangal, and Waddepally Road were flooded. According to officials, as many as 320 houses were partially damaged due to the continuous rain in the rural areas under the district. The concerned mandal revenue officials are conducting surveys on the extent of damages on the houses, and the families have been accommodated in government shelters. Warangal Urban District Collector Rajiv Gandhi Hanumanthu inspected the low lying areas. Telangana BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar also visited the flood-affected areas in Warangal on Monday. 

In Mulugu, around 6,000 people living on the shores of the Godavari river have been shifted to 29 relief centres. The water level of the river at Ramannagudem Pushkar Ghat touched 15.4 metres on Monday, prompting authorities to evacuate people from low-lying villages located near the river.  Speaking to Express, Mulugu District Collector S Krishna Aditya said that a 25-member NDRF team, along with four speed boats and 40 swimmers and drones, have been deployed in Mulugu for rescue operations.

