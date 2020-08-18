‘This is the right time to fill up tanks’

By Express News Service

WARANGAL: Minister for Panchayat and Rural Development Errabelli Dayakar Rao said that it was the right time to fill up tanks in Parvathagiri mandal in Warangal Rural district. He, along with Wardhannapet MLA Aroori Ramesh and other officials, inspected the Parvathgiri tank on Monday.

He said that 33 tanks under the Sri Rama Sagar Project (SRSP) and 64 tanks under the Irrigation Department had been partially filled up. He instructed irrigation officials to prepare a proposal for the modernisation of Avakunta and Ura Cheruvu tanks without delay. The Minister also held a review meeting with the SRSP and Irrigation Department officials at Parvathagiri.