IMD issues heavy rain alert for Telangana districts on Thursday

Light to moderate rains to occur on Friday and Saturday; heavy rains again on Sunday

Published: 20th August 2020 10:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th August 2020 10:01 AM   |  A+A-

Pedestrians and motorists wade through a flooded Narsapur crossroad at Balanagar in Hyderabad. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Various parts of Telangana, including most areas under the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits, received light to moderate rains on Wednesday. While the highest recorded rainfall in the State was at Kotapally in Mancherial (71.5 mm), Bandlaguda in Hyderabad recorded rainfall of 23 mm.

However, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a heavy rains and thunderstorms warning for isolated places in the districts of Adilabad, Asifabad, Nirmal, Mancherial, Nizamabad, Jagtial, Sircilla, Peddapalli, Karimnagar, Bhupalpally, Mulugu, Warangal (Urban and Rural), Mahabubabad, Kothagudem and Khammam on Thursday.

Only light to moderate rains are expected across the State on the following two days. However, heavy rains are likely to occur at isolated places across the State on Sunday, as the IMD has forecast that a low pressure area will develop over the northwest region of the Bay of Bengal. The monsoon continues to be active over Telangana. As of Wednesday, the State received 46 per cent above normal rainfall this monsoon — 753.5 mm as against the normal of 517.7 mm.

  • Imran
    How Many days these rains in Telangana?
    12 hours ago reply
