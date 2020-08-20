STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Opposition uses Governor's rebuke as ammo to lambast KCR

BJP seeks explanation on dismal handling of pandemic; Cong calls it blot on KCR govt

Published: 20th August 2020 09:39 AM

Telangana CM Chandrasekhar Rao

Telangana CM Chandrasekhar Rao (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A day after Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan chastised the State government for its “inept” handling of the Covid-19 situation, Opposition parties which saw an opportunity to undermine the government, went for its jugular.

The Congress described the Governor’s caustic comments as a damning indictment of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s ineptitude in handling the pandemic. Meanwhile, the BJP, while supporting the Governor, took the government to task on the Covid front.

Taking to Twitter, TPCC president and Nalgonda MP N Uttam Kumar Reddy stated that the Governor had simply pointed to how the government had faltered in its job. “Even on August 18, total tests in the State were just 19,579, when smaller States are testing in lakhs per day. The image of the State and Hyderabad has taken a severe beating,” he said and alleged that it was a blot on the KCR-led government.

Addressing a news conference, CLP leader Bhatti Vikramarka demanded that KCR resign, as the Governor herself had indicted the government. He wanted the Governor to not only tell the government how Covid-19 should be handled but also see that her suggestions were implemented.

Adilabad BJP MP Soyam Bapu Rao supported the Governor and castigated the CM for running the State as though it was his fiefdom. “What is prevailing in the State is KCR’s dictatorship,” he said.

BJP MLC N Ramachandra Rao said that KCR government was trying to browbeat the office of the Governor by making wild allegations and added that her intentions were noble.  State BJP chief spokesperson K Krishna Saagar Rao demanded an explanation from KCR on the Governor’s rebuke for his dismal failure in managing the Coronavirus crisis.

Comments

