Telangana's Mulugu still facing rain fury as bridge caves in, NH-163 cut off

By Express News Service

MULUGU: Due to the incessant rains in Mulugu over the last one week, a big part of a bridge caved in on Thursday, as the Jampanna Vagu is overflowing. The bridge connected the villages of Dodla, Mallyala and Chinaboinapalle in Eturunagaram mandal to the outside world. With the bridge caving in, the villages are presently marooned.

The bridge was connected to National Highway (NH)-163 that links Hyderabad and Bhupalapatnam town in Chhattisgarh. The state government spent Rs 5 crore for construction of the bridge and had inaugurated it in 2015.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, Eturunagaram Inspector P Naga Babu said that local villagers informed them about the bridge caving in. The police reached the spot immediately and installed barricades to block roads on both sides of the bridge to restrict movement of vehicles on the bridge.

Jampanna Vagu has inundated the entire Medaram village. The floodwaters entered Sammakka Saralamma temple altars as well. Revenue and police officials evacuated the villagers and shifted them to government shelters in Tadvai mandal.

With Ramappa Lake overflowing due to heavy rains, NH 163 was inundated at Jangalapally. Traffic movement has been hit because of the situation as vehicles are moving with caution on this section of the road.

Two persons got washed away in the water near Jangalapally village in Mulugu mandal in the district on Thursday. Police reached the spot and rescue operations are going on.