Biryani during Ramzan, no pulihora for Ganesh fest: Bandi tears into Telangana govt

Bandi said the BJP will expose the government’s conspiracy on Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations, and that the party stands with the festival organisers.

Published: 21st August 2020 09:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st August 2020 09:05 AM   |  A+A-

Biryani

Representational image

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR:  Karimnagar MP and BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Thursday accused the TRS government of trying to split the Hindu society to satisfy a particular community in order to gain political mileage in the ensuing GHMC elections. “When the lockdown was in force, the TRS government had served biryani, kaju and pista to Muslims during Ramzan and now it is not even offering pulihora to Hindus for Ganesh Chaturthi,” he said.

Bandi said the BJP will expose the government’s conspiracy on Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations, and that the party stands with the festival organisers. He alleged that the government has become a puppet at the hands of the Owaisi brothers and AIMIM. It is threatening the organisers not to celebrate the festival by issuing notices to those involved sound system arrangements and decoration suppliers, warning them of dire consequences if they support the festival, Bandi said.He said the BJP will oppose the government’s moves which are against the sentiments of the Hindus.

