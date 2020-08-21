Congress will fight to win civic polls, asserts Nalgonda MP N Uttam Kumar Reddy

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TPCC president and Nalgonda MP N Uttam Kumar Reddy on Thursday said Congress leaders and the party cadre will fight together to win the ensuing Greater Hyderabad, Greater Warangal and Khammam municipal corporation polls.

TPCC president N Uttam Kumar Reddy pays tribute

to former PM Rajiv Gandhi on his 76th birth anniversary

at Somajiguda on Thursday

After paying tribute to former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi on his 76th birth anniversary at Somajiguda and Gandhi Bhavan here, Uttam said the leader became Prime Minister at the age of 40 in difficult circumstances. He left an indelible impression of his regime through his unique style of administration, he said.Uttam asked the party cadre to get inspired by Rajiv Gandhi’s life and asked them to work hard to ensure the Congress’ victory in the three municipal elections.

The TPCC chief further said the government failed to combat Covid-19 and demanded that it conduct one lakh tests per day. He found fault with TRS leaders for commenting against Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan and said the government is hiding the facts related to the deadly disease.