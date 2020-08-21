Give free rice to transgenders without ration card: HC to Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court (HC) on Thursday directed the State to provide 10 kg free rice to the transgender community without insisting upon them to produce ration cards. The mere display of their Aadhaar cards should suffice, the bench noted. It further directed the State to create special wards in all the government hospitals to extend Covid-19 treatment to transgenders.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan and Justice B Vijaysen Reddy passed this order in a PIL filed by Vyjayanti Vasanta Mogli alias Vijay Kumar, a social activist.

Petitioner’s counsel Kothari told the court that the fair price shop owners are insisting upon the members of transgender community to show their ration cards despite a circular issued by the civil supplies commissioner for supply of free 10 kg rice to them during the period from July to November this year.