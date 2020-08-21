STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Registration for DOST-2020 open from August 24

The TS-Eamcet entrance exam for the engineering stream will be held from September 9, according to a release.

Published: 21st August 2020 08:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st August 2020 08:58 AM   |  A+A-

Exam

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The State government will begin the registration process for the Degree Online Services Telangana (DOST-2020) from August 24. The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) released a notification on Thursday in this regard.

This year, the council has come up with with the T App Folio, a real-time digital face recognition system, to facilitate the identity verification of a student without the invigilator having to sign, so as to minimize human contact.

Though the T App Folio can only identify students, who have passed the State Intermediate Board. If the candidates are facing hurdles with the process of getting themselves enrolled through DOST, they can contact a WhatsApp Chatbot on 7901002200.

The State government has set up the DOST online admission portal for various undergraduate courses in seven State universities. The registration process was expected to begin on July 1, but was postponed due to the pandemic.

Meanwhile, JNTUH has released a tentative schedule for the TS-ECET; it will begin on August 31. The TS-Eamcet entrance exam for the engineering stream will be held from September 9, according to a release.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
DOST 2020 TSCHE T App Folio
India Matters
A health worker takes a nasal swab to test for COVID-19 in a government school in New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
India's Covid-19 tally crosses 29 lakh-mark, recovery rate rises to over 74%
For representational purposes. (Express Illustrations)
ESIC workers who lost jobs to get 50% salary for three months
Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Photo | PTI)
MP becomes first state to offer govt jobs on basis of NRA score
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
107-year-old Maharashtra woman beats COVID-19

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Cheese being packed for deliveries at Vallamborsa cheese shop. (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)
Burrata, Bocconcino and more: Bengaluru monks turn into cheesemakers
A Covid hospital that is portable, foldable and deployable!
Gallery
The Beautiful game's global appeal is used by several fan groups to question oppression, corruption, and different phobias. For them, their beloved team's legacy is preserved in the ideology they uphold. At time racism and far-right politics cause a heada
How is football a political sport? 9 Leftwing clubs to whose fans you don't want to ask this question!
An agricultural labourer engaged in her daily work at Mudapuram paddy field near Chirayinkeezhu in Thiruvananthapuram. Despite the Covid outbreak, agricultural activities, which are crucial in ensuring food security, are continuing in full swing across Ke
Photography in the time of pandemic: The many faces of life as India's battle against coronavirus continues | World Photography Day
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp