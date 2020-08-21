Registration for DOST-2020 open from August 24

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The State government will begin the registration process for the Degree Online Services Telangana (DOST-2020) from August 24. The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) released a notification on Thursday in this regard.

This year, the council has come up with with the T App Folio, a real-time digital face recognition system, to facilitate the identity verification of a student without the invigilator having to sign, so as to minimize human contact.

Though the T App Folio can only identify students, who have passed the State Intermediate Board. If the candidates are facing hurdles with the process of getting themselves enrolled through DOST, they can contact a WhatsApp Chatbot on 7901002200.

The State government has set up the DOST online admission portal for various undergraduate courses in seven State universities. The registration process was expected to begin on July 1, but was postponed due to the pandemic.

Meanwhile, JNTUH has released a tentative schedule for the TS-ECET; it will begin on August 31. The TS-Eamcet entrance exam for the engineering stream will be held from September 9, according to a release.