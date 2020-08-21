STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
To ease COVID-19 crisis, construction sector in Telangana should take lead in job creation: KTR

Rama Rao was addressing a virtual conference organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) on the status of real estate and infrastructure projects amid the COVID-19 outbreak

KTR

Telangana IT Minister KT Rama Rao (Photo| Twitter)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Industries and IT minister KT Rama Rao said that there was a need for plans in the real estate and the construction sector to mitigate the problems borne out of the current COVID-19 pandemic situation.

Rama Rao, who was addressing a virtual conference organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) on the status of real estate and infrastructure projects amid the COVID-19 outbreak, said the current crisis will end soon and that the government and industry should come together to lay a framework to go further in the areas of job creation. "In job creation, the real estate and construction sector is the largest in the country," he pointed out.
 
He said, "Since the formation of the Telangana government, we have been laying a big foundation for the creation of infrastructure so that useful assets for the future can be created.  Many issues ranging from irrigation projects to industrial parks have been given priority in infrastructure development." Rama Rao added that he was optimistic about the infrastructure sector in Hyderabad and hoped that more good days would come soon and the policies taken by the government would be conducive to that.  

As for the IT industry, he said it expand on all sides of Hyderabad. Apart from this, Rama Rao said more investments will be made in the life sciences and pharma sector in Hyderabad, which will also boost the infrastructure sector. He said further investments in the Medical Devices Park Genome Valley would be useful in this direction.  

Rama Rao said that in addition to policies such as the TS-bPass, which already benefits the infrastructure sector, innovative initiatives such as the Integrated Township Policy will be launched in the coming days.  

He also said that efforts were being made to strengthen the road network in Hyderabad to reduce congestion and bring growth to remote areas. He appealed to the representatives of the companies to give local people more leeway, especially in the field of infrastructure, adding that the government was ready to work with private sector companies for the necessary skill training.

TAGS
KT Rama Rao Telangana real estate sector
