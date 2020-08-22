Engineer resumes duties after defeating COVID-19, dies in Telangana's Srisailam power plant fire

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Sunder Naik won the battle against Covid-19 and triumphantly resumed duties to serve as an Assistant Engineer with the Telangana State Power Generation Corporation Ltd (TS Genco) at its hydel power station in Srisailam but fate had something unfortunate in store for him.He was infected with Covid-19 and was under home isolation for around a month. Just within a day of joining the duties, Naik got entrapped in the power station as a massive fire engulfed it on Thursday and he could not escape in time.

The 32-year-old son of an Assistant Auditor in the District Cooperative Society in Suryapet joined the TS Genco around five years ago. He is survived by wife and two daughters.The fire accident snuffed out the life of three other young Assistant Engineers who had joined the services just a couple of years back. One of them was Venkat Rao of Palvancha of Kothagudem district.

He called his family members to bid adieu when he got trapped in the fire at the power station and told them that he is surrounded by flames and asked them to take good care of his children. One of the other Assistant Engineers is a young girl from Malakpet in Hyderabad, Uzma Fatima. When Express contacted her aggrieved family, they said that they received the body soon after it was brought outside the power station and were on their way back to Hyderabad.