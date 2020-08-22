STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Srisailam power plant fire: Congress claims conspiracy, seeks judicial inquiry

With Srisailam hydel power generation stalled, officials would be forced to increase the thermal power generation to compensate the loss of around 10-15 million units of hydel power.

Published: 22nd August 2020 11:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd August 2020 11:25 AM   |  A+A-

TPCC president and Nalgonda MP N Uttam Kumar Reddy

TPCC president N Uttam Kumar Reddy (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  The Congress and the BJP have sought a high-level inquiry into the fire accident that claimed the lives of nine employees in an underground hydel station at Srsailam, while the TRS’ ally AIMIM s t e e red clear of any controversy.

While TPCC president and Nalgonda MP N Uttam Kumar Reddy sought a judicial inquiry into the incident and steps for prevention of recurrence of such incidents in the future, Congress working president A Revanth Reddy suspected a conspiracy angle.

“Was it an accident? or a conspiracy? I have already said that KCR has cooperated with AP to allow it to exploit Krishna waters much to the detriment of Telangana’s interests. The incident lends credence to suspicion that the hydel station was deliberately blown up to help AP,” he tweeted.

BJP State president and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar demanded the TRS government to clear the doubt. He held Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and Energy Minister Jagadeesh Reddy accountable for the incident. Meanwhile, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi condoled the death of the employees.

INCIDENT TO AFFECT HYDEL POWER OUTPUT

A senior official of TS Genco, while terming the mishap ‘very unfortunate,’ said, “It is a golden project. The Srisailam hydel power plant has been helping us meet energy requirements on several occasions for the past 16 years. It seldom developed any problems.” The power plant, commissioned in 2004, had never seen any issues, sources said.

With Srisailam hydel power generation stalled, officials would be forced to increase the thermal power generation to compensate the loss of around 10-15 million units of hydel power. Owing to a dip in power demand from agriculture and domestic sectors, due to rains, officials had recently reduced power generation in three thermal power stations, and had been depending on hydel power for the past 15 days

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Srisailam Uttam Kumar Reddy Telangana hyder power station
India Matters
A health worker takes a nasal swab to test for COVID-19 in a government school in New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
India's Covid-19 tally crosses 29 lakh-mark, recovery rate rises to over 74%
For representational purposes. (Express Illustrations)
ESIC workers who lost jobs to get 50% salary for three months
Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Photo | PTI)
MP becomes first state to offer govt jobs on basis of NRA score
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
107-year-old Maharashtra woman beats COVID-19

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Suspected ISIS operative held in Delhi, several IEDs seized
Kerala: Six-year-old who wowed netizens with drumming skills gets drums of his own
Gallery
The Beautiful game's global appeal is used by several fan groups to question oppression, corruption, and different phobias. For them, their beloved team's legacy is preserved in the ideology they uphold. At time racism and far-right politics cause a heada
How is football a political sport? 9 Left-wing clubs to whose fans you don't want to ask this question!
An agricultural labourer engaged in her daily work at Mudapuram paddy field near Chirayinkeezhu in Thiruvananthapuram. Despite the Covid outbreak, agricultural activities, which are crucial in ensuring food security, are continuing in full swing across Ke
Photography in the time of pandemic: The many faces of life as India's battle against coronavirus continues | World Photography Day
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp