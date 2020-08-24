STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Buzz back in several Telangana tourist spots

Though the government has issued orders for the resumption of tourism activities, the authorities continue to act differently.

Published: 24th August 2020 08:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th August 2020 08:42 AM   |  A+A-

Scores of people, along with their families, visit Pocharam project.

By Express News Service

WANAPARTHY/ ADILABAD: Scores of tourists made a beeline to the Jurala project on Sunday to see the dam release huge quantities of water it has been receiving for the past few days due to heavy rains. As on Sunday, around 29 gates of the project are open. The gates of the dam were opened after it reached the full tank level.

Meanwhile, traffic came to a standstill on the roads leading to Jurala after rules went for a toss.

Vehicles move at a snail’s pace due
to traffic gridlock on roads leading to
Jurala project in Jogulamba-Gadwal district.

In the meantime, various tourist spots in Adilabad district, which had been wearing a deserted look since mid-March when the State government announced a complete lockdown in Telangana, have started buzzing with tourists after people started making a beeline to the overflowing water resources.

According to sources, the rush is highest to the Kadam Project which has been receiving heavy inflows.

Though the project witnessed huge rush on Sunday as well, scores of people, hailing from both Adilabad and other districts, were left in disappointment as they were denied entry to the project site by the authorities who locked the gates due to restrictions in place.

Many tourists were seen leaving after spending some time outside the gates.

Though the government has issued orders for the resumption of tourism activities, the authorities continue to act differently. Several tourists who hoped to see the overflowing Kadam and enjoy their day off were devastated with this.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Telangana tourism Telangana Jurala project
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
Vaccine will be launched only after trials show positive results: Serum Institute
The MediCAB
A Covid hospital that is portable, foldable and deployable!
'COVAXIN' was developed and manufactured at the company's Bio-safety Level-III high containment facility at Genome Valley.  (Photo| Special Arrangement)
COVID-19: Bharat Biotech gets nod for Covaxin clinical trials through skin
Image for representational purpose
Huge withdrawals, cash transfers now under I-T scanner

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput (Photo | PTI)
Throwback: How Sushant Singh Rajput became MS Dhoni
'COVAXIN' was developed and manufactured at the company's Bio-safety Level-III high containment facility at Genome Valley.  (Photo| Special Arrangement)
Covid19 Vaccine: Bharat Biotech gets nod for Covaxin clinical trials through skin
Gallery
PSG, Bayern Munich players dominate leader boards as the longest European season finally coming to a close in Lisbon. From Lewandowski to Di Maria, checkout the top performers of the season here. (Photos | Agencies)
UEFA Champions League 2019-20 stats: Top scorer, most assists, clean sheets and more
The longest football season's final match saw the clash of two sides equally matched on every level. It was Kingsley Coman who broke the deadlock to snatch the match from PSG and make history. Here are some pictures which capture the raw emotions on both sides after the match. (Photos | AFP)
Raw emotions: Glory for Bayern and pain for PSG in Champions League final
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp