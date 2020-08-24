Buzz back in several Telangana tourist spots

By Express News Service

WANAPARTHY/ ADILABAD: Scores of tourists made a beeline to the Jurala project on Sunday to see the dam release huge quantities of water it has been receiving for the past few days due to heavy rains. As on Sunday, around 29 gates of the project are open. The gates of the dam were opened after it reached the full tank level.

Meanwhile, traffic came to a standstill on the roads leading to Jurala after rules went for a toss.

Vehicles move at a snail’s pace due

to traffic gridlock on roads leading to

Jurala project in Jogulamba-Gadwal district.

In the meantime, various tourist spots in Adilabad district, which had been wearing a deserted look since mid-March when the State government announced a complete lockdown in Telangana, have started buzzing with tourists after people started making a beeline to the overflowing water resources.

According to sources, the rush is highest to the Kadam Project which has been receiving heavy inflows.

Though the project witnessed huge rush on Sunday as well, scores of people, hailing from both Adilabad and other districts, were left in disappointment as they were denied entry to the project site by the authorities who locked the gates due to restrictions in place.

Many tourists were seen leaving after spending some time outside the gates.

Though the government has issued orders for the resumption of tourism activities, the authorities continue to act differently. Several tourists who hoped to see the overflowing Kadam and enjoy their day off were devastated with this.