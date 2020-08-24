STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

COVID-19: Bharat Biotech gets nod for Covaxin clinical trials through skin

It also helps in reducing per-injection cost of vaccines and is also found to be more effective in inducing immune response.

Published: 24th August 2020 08:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th August 2020 01:05 PM   |  A+A-

'COVAXIN' was developed and manufactured at the company's Bio-safety Level-III high containment facility at Genome Valley.

'COVAXIN' was developed and manufactured at the company's Bio-safety Level-III high containment facility at Genome Valley.  (Photo| Special Arrangement)

By V Nilesh
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad-based vaccine manufacturer Bharat Biotech has received permission from the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) to take up clinical trials of its Covid-19 vaccine candidate, Covaxin, to be administered through the intradermal route.

While the company’s vaccine candidate is already under clinical trials at 12 centres across the country, it is being administered through the intramuscular route in which the vaccine is delivered by injection into the muscles.

Vaccine administration via the intradermal route means the vaccine will be delivered by injection into the dermis, which is the layer beneath the outer layer of skin (epidermis). According to the WHO, intradermal technique is ‘dose-sparing’, which means it consumes less vaccine than the intramuscular delivery method. It also helps in reducing the per-injection cost of vaccines and is also found to be more effective in inducing an immune response.

According to the minutes of the meeting held in New Delhi on August 13, of the Subject Expert Committee (SEC) for Covid-19 under accelerated approval process, Bharat Biotech presented its proposal for the conduct of Phase I/II clinical trials of Covaxin by intradermal (ID) route.

It also presented animal toxicity data of the vaccine candidate generated through the intradermal/intraperitoneal route along with the interim safety data from  Phase I study of the vaccine through the intramuscular route.

While the SEC recommended for grant of permission to conduct clinical trials through the intradermal route, it laid down two conditions —  the trial sites should be different from the sites where the present clinical trials are going on for the vaccine through the intramuscular route and that the subject should be followed up for six months for clinical and antibody titer assessments.

Hetero Drugs to conduct Phase IV trials  

The CDSCO also gave permission to Hyderabad- based Hetero Drugs, along with two other pharma companies, Mylan and Cipla, to conduct the Phase IV clinical trials of their version of the Covid-19 drug, Remdesivir

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Covaxin trials Covaxin Bharat Biotech COVID 19 vaccine
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
Vaccine will be launched only after trials show positive results: Serum Institute
The MediCAB
A Covid hospital that is portable, foldable and deployable!
'COVAXIN' was developed and manufactured at the company's Bio-safety Level-III high containment facility at Genome Valley.  (Photo| Special Arrangement)
COVID-19: Bharat Biotech gets nod for Covaxin clinical trials through skin
Image for representational purpose
Huge withdrawals, cash transfers now under I-T scanner

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput (Photo | PTI)
Throwback: How Sushant Singh Rajput became MS Dhoni
'COVAXIN' was developed and manufactured at the company's Bio-safety Level-III high containment facility at Genome Valley.  (Photo| Special Arrangement)
Covid19 Vaccine: Bharat Biotech gets nod for Covaxin clinical trials through skin
Gallery
PSG, Bayern Munich players dominate leader boards as the longest European season finally coming to a close in Lisbon. From Lewandowski to Di Maria, checkout the top performers of the season here. (Photos | Agencies)
UEFA Champions League 2019-20 stats: Top scorer, most assists, clean sheets and more
The longest football season's final match saw the clash of two sides equally matched on every level. It was Kingsley Coman who broke the deadlock to snatch the match from PSG and make history. Here are some pictures which capture the raw emotions on both sides after the match. (Photos | AFP)
Raw emotions: Glory for Bayern and pain for PSG in Champions League final
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp