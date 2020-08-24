STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Three cattle die, 40 acres of crops destroyed as factory dumps effluents into water tank in Rangareddy

The incident came to light a long time after it occurred. Industries near the lake reportedly dumped the chemical effluents through two tankers.

Published: 24th August 2020 08:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th August 2020 08:36 AM   |  A+A-

Effluent treatment plant

For representational purposes ( File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

RANGAREDDY: The release of effluents by industries into a water tank in a village has caused the death of three cattle and led to the destruction of 40 acres of crops in a village in Rangareddy district. Effluents were poured into Jogammaguda tank of Rameswaram village from Farooq Nagar mandal reportedly in the middle of the night, even though the tank water is used for drinking and other purposes. Three cattle have died after consuming the tank water.

The incident came to light a long time after it occurred. Industries near the lake reportedly dumped the chemical effluents through two tankers. The effluents also burnt the plants surrounding the lake. Farmers say that 40 acres of land has been damaged due to the use of water from the tank. They also allege that water being pumped by the surrounding borewells has also been contaminated by the same chemicals. The dumping has also led to the spread of a foul smell across the village.

Villagers say the tankers which dumped the waste could be identified with the help of CCTVs. They also claim that though they lodged plaints, their requests were ignored.

Fields damaged
Industries near the lake dumped the chemical effluents through two tankers. The effluents also burnt plants surrounding the lake. 40 acres of farmland have also been damaged due to the use of water from the tank

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Rangareddy Water pollution Telangana
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
Vaccine will be launched only after trials show positive results: Serum Institute
The MediCAB
A Covid hospital that is portable, foldable and deployable!
'COVAXIN' was developed and manufactured at the company's Bio-safety Level-III high containment facility at Genome Valley.  (Photo| Special Arrangement)
COVID-19: Bharat Biotech gets nod for Covaxin clinical trials through skin
Image for representational purpose
Huge withdrawals, cash transfers now under I-T scanner

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput (Photo | PTI)
Throwback: How Sushant Singh Rajput became MS Dhoni
'COVAXIN' was developed and manufactured at the company's Bio-safety Level-III high containment facility at Genome Valley.  (Photo| Special Arrangement)
Covid19 Vaccine: Bharat Biotech gets nod for Covaxin clinical trials through skin
Gallery
PSG, Bayern Munich players dominate leader boards as the longest European season finally coming to a close in Lisbon. From Lewandowski to Di Maria, checkout the top performers of the season here. (Photos | Agencies)
UEFA Champions League 2019-20 stats: Top scorer, most assists, clean sheets and more
The longest football season's final match saw the clash of two sides equally matched on every level. It was Kingsley Coman who broke the deadlock to snatch the match from PSG and make history. Here are some pictures which capture the raw emotions on both sides after the match. (Photos | AFP)
Raw emotions: Glory for Bayern and pain for PSG in Champions League final
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp