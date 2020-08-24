Three cattle die, 40 acres of crops destroyed as factory dumps effluents into water tank in Rangareddy

By Express News Service

RANGAREDDY: The release of effluents by industries into a water tank in a village has caused the death of three cattle and led to the destruction of 40 acres of crops in a village in Rangareddy district. Effluents were poured into Jogammaguda tank of Rameswaram village from Farooq Nagar mandal reportedly in the middle of the night, even though the tank water is used for drinking and other purposes. Three cattle have died after consuming the tank water.

The incident came to light a long time after it occurred. Industries near the lake reportedly dumped the chemical effluents through two tankers. The effluents also burnt the plants surrounding the lake. Farmers say that 40 acres of land has been damaged due to the use of water from the tank. They also allege that water being pumped by the surrounding borewells has also been contaminated by the same chemicals. The dumping has also led to the spread of a foul smell across the village.

Villagers say the tankers which dumped the waste could be identified with the help of CCTVs. They also claim that though they lodged plaints, their requests were ignored.

