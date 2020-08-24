STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

TS Genco forms panel to probe fire accident in Srisailam power plant

Rao said the Srisailam power plant coming to a halt would not affect the power availability in the State.

Published: 24th August 2020 09:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th August 2020 09:07 AM   |  A+A-

Employees trying to douse the fire in the Srisailam Hydro Electric power plant.

Employees trying to douse the fire in the Srisailam Hydro Electric power plant.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana State Power Generation Corporation Limited (TS Genco) on Sunday constituted a five-member committee of senior officials, to inquire into the fire accident that occurred on Thursday night at the Srisailam Left Bank Hydro Electric Scheme (SLBHES), which claimed the lives of seven engineers and two private employees.

TS Genco & Transco
CMD D Prabhakar Rao
during the rescue operations
at the SLBHES mishap site
on Thursday

The committee has been tasked with furnishing a detailed report within 15 days, on the causes and circumstances that led to the fire accident, along with specific recommendations and measures to be taken to prevent such accidents in the future.

The committee consists of G Raghuma Reddy, C Srinivas Rao, and T Jagath Reddy serving as CMD, JMD and Director (Transmission) of Transco along with M Sachidanandam and P Ratnakar, serving as Director (Projects) and Chief Engineer (Generation) with TS Genco.

Speaking to media, D Prabhakar Rao, CMD of TS Transco & TS Genco said that the committee would look into the reasons behind why the system at the power station did not trip after the fire, despite an automatic system being in place for the purpose and even after the engineers, who perished in fire trying to manually trip it.

Regarding the incident, Rao said that soon after the fire was noticed, the operators tried to extinguish the fire but could not do it following which they informed the load dispatch. After this, the power lines outside the plant were isolated and tripped.

He also said that the fire started from sixth power generation unit and spread across the plant. At the same time, power supply lines also tripped, the plant got engulfed in darkness and smoke filled the entire plant resulting in the death of the trapped personnel.

Regarding some allegations that the plant had problems that were ignored, Rao said that since the past 30-40 days the plant had been functioning and each unit of 1,590MW capacity was generating 130-140MW and everyday around 20 million units of power was being generated. He also said that just around 15 days ago, he and another senior official had inspected the plant.

He added that the plant had some water that leaks into it as it was an underground station and pumps had been put in place to remove the accumulated water.

Rao said the Srisailam power plant coming to a halt would not affect the power availability in the State. He said at present the power demand was low in the State and due to good inflows in Nagarjuna Sagar power was being generated there.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Srisailam power plant Srisailam SLBHES
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
Vaccine will be launched only after trials show positive results: Serum Institute
The MediCAB
A Covid hospital that is portable, foldable and deployable!
'COVAXIN' was developed and manufactured at the company's Bio-safety Level-III high containment facility at Genome Valley.  (Photo| Special Arrangement)
COVID-19: Bharat Biotech gets nod for Covaxin clinical trials through skin
Image for representational purpose
Huge withdrawals, cash transfers now under I-T scanner

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput (Photo | PTI)
Throwback: How Sushant Singh Rajput became MS Dhoni
'COVAXIN' was developed and manufactured at the company's Bio-safety Level-III high containment facility at Genome Valley.  (Photo| Special Arrangement)
Covid19 Vaccine: Bharat Biotech gets nod for Covaxin clinical trials through skin
Gallery
PSG, Bayern Munich players dominate leader boards as the longest European season finally coming to a close in Lisbon. From Lewandowski to Di Maria, checkout the top performers of the season here. (Photos | Agencies)
UEFA Champions League 2019-20 stats: Top scorer, most assists, clean sheets and more
The longest football season's final match saw the clash of two sides equally matched on every level. It was Kingsley Coman who broke the deadlock to snatch the match from PSG and make history. Here are some pictures which capture the raw emotions on both sides after the match. (Photos | AFP)
Raw emotions: Glory for Bayern and pain for PSG in Champions League final
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp