9.12 lakh fishlings released into Mylaram reservoir

By Express News Service

WARANGAL: Ministers for Animal Husbandry and Fisheries Talasani Srinivas Yadav and Panchayat Raj Errabelli Dayakar Rao released 9.12 lakh fishlings into Mylaram reservoir under Rayaparthy mandal in Warangal (Rural) district on Monday. According to a press release, fishlings will be released into as many as 851 tanks and two reservoirs in Warangal (Rural) district in the future. The officials are working towards supplying 253 lakh of fishlings under subsidy. This would benefit the fishing community in the region. Later, the Ministers visited Thorrur village in Mahabubabad district and distributed sheep to eligible beneficiaries.