Industrial outflow kills fish in Sangareddy tanks

SANGAREDDY: Fishermen in Sangareddy are accusing polluting industries in the district of damaging their livelihood. In the Jinnaram mandal, some industries have reportedly released chemical effluents along with floodwater. As a result, fish seeds released in the tanks have died. Local fishermen complain that following the recent heavy rains, some industries in Kistaipally village released polluted chemical water which reached the village tank. Fishermen say they released `2.5 lakh worth fish seeds but all of them have died. In the past, a similar incident took place in Gaddapotharam village where fish died on a large scale. After the issue became controversial, officials took action.

Two days back, identical complaints have emerged from fishermen in Kistaipally and Gaddapotharam villages of Jinnaram mandal. RC Puram Pollution Control Board executive engineer K Ravikumar agrees that they have received several complaints. He says he has visited the spot to check the fish deaths.

Ravikumar says the PCB has issued notices to five polluting industries in Kistaipally area and is awaiting their reply. District Fisheries Department AD M Sujatha says that they received a couple of complaints from Gaddapotharam village. She adds that the matter comes under the PCB’s jurisdiction. “There won’t be any compensation from our department for the fish deaths,” she states.

