Raja Sadaram retires from post of Telangana's Chief Information Commissioner

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The State Chief Information Commissioner (CIC) Raja Sadaram Soma demitted office on expiry of his term on Monday, on account of attaining 65 years. Buddha Murali has been given full additional charge of the post of State CIC until further orders on Tuesday. Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar issued orders to this effect. Normally, the State government issues notification to appoint a new person one month before the end of the CIC’s term.

However, the government did not issue any this time and decided to appoint the senior-most Information Commissioner Murali as CIC in-charge. A farewell party was organised at the Information Commission Office, where employees lauded Sadaram’s services as the first CIC of Telangana.