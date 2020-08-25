STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Telangana to open up tourist spots for film shoots

Single-window system for filmmakers to obtain shooting permissions to be introduced soon

Published: 25th August 2020 09:02 AM

Telangana Excise Minister V Srinivas Goud

Telangana Excise Minister V Srinivas Goud (File Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a bid to promote tourism destinations in the State and encourage film shoots at these locations, Tourism Minister V Srinivas Goud on Monday announced that the State government would introduce a single-window system for filmmakers to obtain permissions to shoot at tourist spots.

Stating that several picturesque and quaint locations in Telangana such as hillocks, forts, reservoirs, forests, waterfalls, eco-parks, and temples will be good for film shoots, the Minister said that many of these spots that are being neglected can be used for the film and TV industry. 

Listing a few tourist spots including Laknavaram, Kaleswaram, Sammakka Sarakka, Somashila, Farhabad, Mallela Theerdham, and Akka Mahadevi caves, Srinivas Goud said that the Tourism Department and the Telangana Film Development Corporation  (FDC) will support the film industry to get permissions for the shoots easily. He said that the government will form a committee of cinematographers and tourism officials to visit all potential locations to design a roadmap for the same.

Will prove cost-effective for filmmakers, says min
“Filmmakers usually have to go to foreign locations like Dubai, Thailand, Malaysia, and Singapore for their shoots. However, now there is no need to do so as they can shoot for the films in the State itself since we have all the facilities. This will also be cost-effective for them,” added the Minister

