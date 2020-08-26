STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19: Kin of health staff continue to suffer as no compensation in sight from government

The ex gratia application for Victoria Jayamani, Head Nurse from Chest Hospital, who died on June 26, is yet to be processed.

Published: 26th August 2020 10:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th August 2020 12:57 PM   |  A+A-

Till date, only one healthcare worker, Dr Naresh Kumar, has received assistance in the form of a job assurance for his wife.

By Donita Jose
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The government showed appreciation for healthcare workers by showering flower petals on them for their service in tackling Covid-19, however, the kin of many healthcare workers who lost the fight have not received any compensation either from the Central or State governments. 

Express tracked four such families of Covid-19 martyrs from Telangana whose applications for ex gratia to the Central government are stuck at various levels.

The ex gratia application for Victoria Jayamani, Head Nurse from Chest Hospital, who died on June 26, is yet to be processed.

Her family members said that they gave all required documents for the insurance claim under Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Package, two months on, nothing has moved.

A family member on condition of anonymity shared that they were yet to receive Rs 20,000, which was given as funeral expenses.

In another case, the family of M Kurhseed, a lab technician from MGM Warangal, who died on August 1, is yet to receive his death certificate, which is required to apply for the insurance claim.

“We are being made to run from pillar to post. We went to the Municipality office, then to the hospital administration, and both departments claim the other has not forwarded the documents,” said Kursheed’s son. His widow is uncertain if they would even get a pension.

“I am left with just Rs 12,000 and three children to take care of. Without a death certificate I can’t do anything,” said Zaibuneesa Begum.

Similarly, the family of Goverdhan Kumar, a lab technician from Chest Hospital, who passed away on July 25,  is still struggling to get a death certificate. They were informed that the NIMS administration is yet to send details of death to district officials.  

“The issue is that there is no nodal agency to handle this. If not for my father’s colleagues and lab technician union we would not be able to  follow this up,” said B Shailesh Kumar, his son.

In another case, the family of a deceased healthcare worker on condition of anonymity said that if the State government so willed, the entire process could have been wrapped up in a week’s time.

Till date, only one healthcare worker, Dr Naresh Kumar, has received assistance in the form of a job assurance for his wife.

