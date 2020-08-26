COVID-19: Telangana records highest single-day spike, active cases cross 25000-mark

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana detected a record number of COVID cases with 3018 new infections of COVID-19 found. The state conducted 61,040 tests to detect these many cases. This is the highest single day spike seen. With this the state's overall tally is 1.11 lakh cases.

With this the state's active cases have shot upto 25,685 cases which is also the highest number the state has had to deal with at any given point. Of these 6572 individuals are hospitalised which is 25.5 per cent of all active cases. The active cases until Tuesday were 23,737.

Active cases shoots up to 25k, highest ever in Telangana — TNIE Telangana (@XpressHyderabad) August 26, 2020

The sharp spike came from districts primarily as almost all had elevated numbers. Rangareddy reported 247 cases, Medchal-Malkajgiri reported 204, Nalgonda - 190, Khammam - 161 and Warangal Urban had 139 fresh cases.

Meanwhile though there was a sharp rise in the active cases reported, there is no significant burden on hospitals with 5514 beds being available in government and 4926 in private hospitals