COVID-19: Telangana records highest single-day spike, active cases cross 25000-mark

Out of 61,040 tests conducted in the state, 3018 new infections of COVID-19 were reported.

Published: 26th August 2020 10:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th August 2020 10:28 AM   |  A+A-

A technician in PPE getting ready to take COVID-19 tests at Unani hospital in the Old city of Hyderabad on Tuesday. (Photo| RVK Rao, EPS)

A technician in PPE getting ready to take COVID-19 tests at Unani hospital in the Old city of Hyderabad on Tuesday. (Photo| RVK Rao, EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana detected a record number of COVID cases with 3018 new infections of COVID-19 found. The state conducted 61,040 tests to detect these many cases. This is the highest single day spike seen. With this the state's overall tally is 1.11 lakh cases.

With this the state's active cases have shot upto 25,685 cases which is also the highest number the state has had to deal with at any given point. Of these 6572 individuals are hospitalised which is 25.5 per cent of all active cases. The active cases until Tuesday were 23,737.

The sharp spike came from districts primarily as almost all had elevated numbers. Rangareddy reported 247 cases, Medchal-Malkajgiri reported 204, Nalgonda - 190, Khammam - 161 and Warangal Urban had 139 fresh cases.

Meanwhile though there was a sharp rise in the active cases reported, there is no significant burden on hospitals with 5514 beds being available in government and 4926 in private hospitals

Comments

