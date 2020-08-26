Give Rs 2 crore ex gratia to Srisailam power plant mishap victims’ kin: MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD/ NALGONDA: BJP State president and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar demanded that the State government extend Rs 2 crore ex gratia to the family of those who had died in the Srisailam power plant mishap. He, along with MLC N Ramchander Rao and other leaders, visited the residence of Divisional Engineer (DE) Srinivas Goud in Hyderabad on Tuesday.Meanwhile, Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy spoke to the family of DE over phone and assured them of all help.

‘KCR is robbing the State’

Bandi alleged that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao was robbing the State in the name of development. Visiting Pedakaparthy village in Nalgonda district on Tuesday, he alleged that Hindus were suffering in the State now just like in the Nizam’s period.