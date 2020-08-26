STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Six men, including two minors rape woman in Telangana

They took her to a secluded area where six of them, including the two minor boys, allegedly raped her, the official said.

Published: 26th August 2020 06:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th August 2020 06:40 PM   |  A+A-

stop rape

The woman later narrated the incident to police and a case was registered. (Express Illustrations)

By PTI

HYDERABAD: A 26-year-old woman was allegedly raped by six people including two minors in Nizamabad district, police said on Wednesday.

According to a police official,the woman had come to Nizamabad for her sister's treatment and the incident happened on August 24 midnight, when some people, on the pretext of offering her financial help, asked her to accompany them.

They took her to a secluded area where six of them, including the two minor boys, allegedly raped her, the official said.

At around 1.30 am on Tuesday, a police patrol team spotted the group and when they stopped their vehicle, the six fled,the official said.

The woman later narrated the incident to police and a case was registered.

She was sent for medical examination, police said.

While four were arrested, the minor boys were apprehended and sent to a juvenile home, the official added.

The woman was facing financial problems and told police she was in need of money for her sister's treatment.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Rapes in India
India Matters
Bombay High Court (Photo | PTI)
Only first wife entitled to lay claim on husband's money: HC
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
Plasma therapy: Doctors await ICMR trial results as confusion grows
For representational purposes
Govt announces more centres for JEE, NEET to ensure social distancing
Pulwama terrorist attack site. (File Photo | PTI)
Pulwama: NIA used DNA tests to trace evidence that had 'blown to pieces'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala BJP secretary P Sudheer was heckled by the police when he tried to enter the Secretariat following the fire mishap. (Photo| Vincent Pulickal, EPS)
Kerala Secretariat Fire: Angry Opposition burn CM Vijayan's effigy
Rescue workers search for people in the rubble of a collapsed five-storey apartment building in Mahad Tuesday Aug. 25 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra Building Collapse: 4-year-old saved after 18 hours, Rescue operations end
Gallery
According to multiple European media, Messi's father recently bought multiple properties in Italy. Is it time for another direct contest between Messi and Ronaldo? Is it true that Manchester City is most likely to sign the talismanic Argentine? As rumours around Leo's Barcelona career coming to an end intensifies, here are top contenders likely to bring him home.
Where will Lionel Messi go from Barcelona? Here are top clubs who can afford the Argentina captain
PSG, Bayern Munich players dominate leader boards as the longest European season finally coming to a close in Lisbon. From Lewandowski to Di Maria, checkout the top performers of the season here. (Photos | Agencies)
UEFA Champions League 2019-20 stats: Top scorer, most assists, clean sheets and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp