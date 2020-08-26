STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Telangana Governor lauds government for its decision to start online classes

Speaking on the occasion, she appreciated the TRS government for taking steps to resume classes in the State.

Published: 26th August 2020 09:45 AM

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan delivers the inaugural address at a national webinar on online education organised by NIT, Warangal, on Tuesday.

By Express News Service

WARANGAL:  With  the issuance of a memo according permission to all schools in the State to conduct online classes from September 1, Telangana has become the first State in the country to take a step to this regard, said Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan here on Tuesday. She was delivering the inaugural address at the national webinar on ‘Online Education - The Opportunities and Challenges’ organised by National Institute of Technology, Warangal (NIT-W), on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion, she appreciated the TRS government for taking steps to resume classes in the State. “Digital Education and Online Education (OLE) has become the lifeline for education in these dire times as it helps minimise the chances of students contracting the Coronavirus,” the Governor said during the inaugural speech at the webinar in which as many as 1,000 participants from various educational institutions took part.

She also urged the educational institutions to develop purposeful and well-defined online courses and mitigate and compensate for the impediments posed due to Covid pandemic. Speaking on the occasion, Prof NV Ramana Rao, Director of NIT-W said: “The institute is leaving no stone unturned to prepare the students for the workforce system with knowledge, skills, and abilities by leveraging on technology and ensuring safety.” He also mentioned that the Covid has triggered a digital revolution and that NIT-W is utilising this as an opportunity to transform the system.

TAGS
Telangana online classes lockdown Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan
