Telangana High Court directs police not to take action against Ram Gopal Varma

After hearing the case, judge issued a notice to the respondent - Balaswamy and posted the matter to September 11.

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

In a temporary relief to film director Ram Gopal Varma, the Telangana High Court directed the Miryalaguda police not to take any coercive steps against Varma and film producer Natti Karuna in the case registered against them under the SC, ST Act, till the next hearing. 

The court directed the police and complainant P Balaswamy, father of victim Pranay Kumar, to respond to the petition filed by the director and producer of the film Murder seeking to stay all proceedings in the case registered by Miryalaguda police.  Justice P Keshava Rao passed this interim order recently in the petition filed by Varma and Karuna with a plea to quash the FIR registered against them in Miryalaguda police station.

Last month, based on a complaint by victim Pranay’s father Balaswamy, the Nalgonda district court directed the Miryalaguda police to register case against Varma and Karuna, who proposed making the film Murder based on the murder case which took place in 2018. After hearing the case, judge issued a notice to the respondent - Balaswamy and posted the matter to September 11.

