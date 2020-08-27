STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Onion prices in Telangana may soon touch Rs 50 per kg due to floods

Hyderabad gets most of its onion supplies from the neighbouring districts of Gadwal, Medchal and Shamashabad, as well as from other States.

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Not just chopping them, even onion rates may leave you teary-eyed in a few days’ time. An essential kitchen commodity, the vegetable is all set to become a prized possession in kitchens in the coming days, as onion supplies from neighbouring States into Telangana have dwindled due to floods and heavy rains in those States.

Hyderabad gets most of its onion supplies from the neighbouring districts of Gadwal, Medchal and Shamashabad, as well as from other States such as Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh.

At the Bowenpally market, supplies have taken a dip in the past few days. On July 9, the market received around 1,137 quintals, which reduced to 970 quintals by July 23, and nosedived to just 165 quintals by July 31, according to an official from the market.

The selection grade secretary of the Agriculture Market Committee M Damodar said, "We have received some reports that due to excessive rains this year, onion crops in a few States were destroyed, due to which the quantities arriving here have also reduced. As of now, onion prices in Telangana have still not seen a huge increase but if the rains continue, the prices might go up to as much as Rs 50 per kg in the coming weeks, compared to the current price of Rs 20 per kg."

