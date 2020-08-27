STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Telangana records 2,795 new COVID-19 cases and eight more deaths, Hyderabad worst hit

Of the total new cases recorded on Wednesday, 449 were from Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation limits

Published: 27th August 2020 02:28 PM

Healthcare professionals hold a candlelight vigil, as a tribute to doctors, nurses, paramedical staff, and others who died of Covid-19, in Hyderabad on Wednesday | S Senbagapandiyan

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana reported 2,795 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday increasing the total tally in the state to 1,14,483. These positive cases were recorded out of a total of 60,386 tests carried out.

The state also recorded eight more deaths of COVID-19 patients, taking the toll to 788. Also, 872 more people recovered, taking the total number of recovered cases in the state to 86,095.

As of now, the total number of active cases in Telangana stands at 27,600, of which 20,866 are under home isolation.

Of the total new cases recorded on Wednesday, 449 were from Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation limits.

Among the districts, the highest number of cases recorded on Wednesday were from Rangareddy (268), Nalgonda (164), Khammam (152), Karimnagar (136), Warangal Urban (132), Medchal (113), Siddipet (113), Nizamabad (112), Mancherial (106) and Mahabubabad (102).

